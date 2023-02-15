Butali hit Uganda's Weatherhead for six in Africa club event

National champions Butali Sugar Warriors Wednesday defeated Weatherhead of Uganda 6-1 to remain in contention for a spot in the final of the ongoing Africa Cup for Club Champions.

Butali, who are in Pool “A”, are second with seven points from three matches same as leaders Exchequer of Ghana, who had earlier shocked Zamalek of Egypt 3-1.

Butali had played to a 2-2 draw against Exchequer on Tuesday and recorded a slim 2-1 against compatriots Western Jaguars on Monday.

Butali Team Manager Kamal Sembi said the real work awaits the team in the remaining matches.

“Today the team had an improved performance and I laud them. Tomorrow we have a rest day and we hope to tighten the loose ends so that we can shine in the remaining ties and qualify for the final,” said the official.

Festus Raiz bagged a brace in the 6th and 58th minutes as Rana Raiz (13th), Vincent Onyango (18th), Francis Kariuki (35th) and Niclas Muller (47th) each sounded the boards for Butali. Collins Butusa scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 10th minute.

Men’s teams have a rest day on Thursday and Butali will return to action on Friday and are expected to get a walk over against Kada Stars from Nigeria, who pulled out of the event due to financial constraints

The Sugar Millers will then battle Zamalek on Saturday in their last pool match.

At the same venue, Western Jaguars were awarded a walkover as their opponents Kada pulled out of the event.

Jaguars are third with six points from three matches.