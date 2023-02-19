Butali clinch bronze in Africa Cup event

Kenyan champions Butali Sugar Warriors secured bronze in the Africa Cup for Club Champions after coming from behind to beat Police Machine of Nigeria 3-2 at the Sikh Union , Nairobi on Sunday.

Festus Onyango scored the winning goal in the 55th minute to hand the hosts the victory and most importantly third spot.

Butali had finished second in Pool “A” with 13 points behind leaders Exchequer of Ghana, who had same points, but with a better goal difference.

Butali set up a third place play-offs against Police who finished second with 13 points in pool “B” behind leaders Sharkia.

Butali Team Manager Kamal Sembi said that although they had set their sights on winning the title at the start of the week-long event, a bronze medal was not so bad.

“This is a consolation and I want to thank the players for keeping it together when we were trailing. That shows the spirit of commitment and perseverance.

We will have a rest before we restrategise for the upcoming season. We intend to defend the league title so that we can participate in the forthcoming Clubs Championship later this year in Malawi. We want to thank our sponsor Butali Sugar Company for their unwavering support," said the official.

Butali had a dream start into the game as fan favourite Rana Suhail sounded the boards from a penalty corner in the eighth minute.

The visitors responded in the 37th minute through Sunday Orinya, whose field goal saw him stretch his goal tally in the tournament to seven goals.

Police doubled their lead in the 46th minute through Henry Jayeoba's field goal.

But Calvin Kanu had other plans as he restored parity in the 52nd minute before Onyango scored all the important goal in the 55th to give the national champions the win.