Butali battle Jaguars as KCA-U begin hockey campaign

Western Jaguars and Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) kick-off their 2023 Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League campaigns with tough outings this weekend.

Jaguars will on Saturday host leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors at Eregi Teachers College in Kakamega County, while KCAU will battle 2016 champions Strathmore University Gladiators at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

KCAU, who are under the tutelage of former international Willis Otieno, are making a comeback to the top-tier after they were promoted from the Super League at the end of last season with Sikh Union.

KCAU will then take on winless Greensharks on Sunday.

Jaguars, who finished second behind Police in just concluded Vaisakhi International Tournament at Sikh Union in Nairobi, will a Butali side that is unbeaten their opening three matches of the campaign.

Butali lead the standings with seven points from three matches, while Sikh and Sailors are joint second with six points from four matches but Sikh have a superior goal difference.

It’s a match that could go either way considering that the two sides last season played to a goalless draw in the first leg before they battled to a 2-2 all draw in the second leg.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu says the lads have come of age and they are ready to win the elusive title.

“I think the narrative of we are a young team should now cease.We have gained experience in the league and more so during this year’s Africa Cup for Clubs Champions and the Vaisakhi event," said Malungu.

"The time time is ripe to challenge for the title and chill with the big boys. Last year, we had a target of finishing the league in the medal bracket and we achieved that."

“We finished third and this time, we are going for the title. It’s just a matter of self belief and being clinical in front of the goal that will make all the difference,” he added.

Butali team manager Victor Opere acknowledged that the Jaguars have always been a hard nut to crack but remained positive of getting the job done.

“They have always given us a run for our money in the previous encounters. They are a technical side but at the end of it all, we want to bag maximum points. We have the experience and expertise to get the job done,” offered Opere.

In women’s Premier League matches, champions Strathmore Scorpions have a date with Kenyatta a University(KU) Titans while former champions Blazers will take on Dutch Flower Group Wolverines.

Blazers will then play KU on Sunday.

Scorpions lead the standings with eight points from five matches, while Lakers and Amira Sailors - who are not in action this weekend - are joint second with four points from two matches but Lakers have a better goal difference.

Blazers are fourth with three points from one match.

KU are sixth with two points from three matches in the eight -team league.

Fixtures (All matches to be played at City Park, unless stated)

Saturday

Strathmore v KU (W) 12pm

University of Eldoret(EoU) v Nakuru (M) (EoU grounds, 1pm)

Wolverines v Blazers 2pm

Daikyo Heroes v Mvita (M) (Ary ans grounds, 3pm)

Butali v Jaguars (M) (Eregi,2pm)

Strathmore v KCAU (M)4pm

Greensharks v Sikh Union (M)6pm

Parkland Tigers v Gorillas (M) (Impala,11am)

Thika Rovers v TUK (M) (Impala, 1pm)

BAY v Bungoma Farmers (M) (Bungoma High School,1pm)

Rift Pirates v Nakuru Sharks (M) (Greensted International school, 2pm)

Sunday

Parkroad Badgers v Multimedia University (M) 9am

Wazalendo Masters v Parklands (M) 11am

KU v Blazers (W) 1pm

Police v Sikh (M) (2pm,Sikh Union Club)

Greensharks v KCAU (M)3pm

Wazalendo v Strathmore (M)5pm