Blazers hit champions Strathmore University

Former champions Blazers came from a goal down to defeat defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions 2-1 during their Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi on Sunday.

Diana Awino had put the students in the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty corner, but Georgina Lumumba restored parity in the 43rd minute through a superb field goal goal.

Experienced defender Terry Juma then sounded the boards in the 51st minute to help Blazers seal the win.

Blazers surrendered the league title to the varsity side last season in more than a decade.

Last season, Blazers lost 2-0 in the first leg before they played to a 1-1 draw in the second leg. Strathmore had on Friday beat newcomers University of Nairobi 2-0 on as the 2023 season got underway.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge said he is trying out a new formation that will take time.

“I keep on trying new things every season and if it works fine, if it doesn’t then I learn from it. The new season has just begun. One win and a loss. A fair start if you ask me," said Senge.

In another match, Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines gave Kenya University (KU) Titans a rude welcome to the top tier with a 1-0 win.

Cynthia Amulo scored the lone goal in the 10th minute through a field goal.

KU and UON earned promotion to the Premier League from the Super League after emerging top two.

In the women’s Super League, Sliders walloped Black Tigers 6-0 at the same venue.