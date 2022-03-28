Blazers coach Ataro challenges her side to 'wake up' after Scorpions loss

Blazers assistant coach Josephine Ataro says it's a wake up call after they lost to Strathmore University Scorpions 2-0 over the weekend during the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

That was a historic victory for students, who last won against the record winners in 2014.

Ataro offered that it was a warning sign that all was not well and they will need to go back to the drawing board if they hope to defend the title.

“They caught us off guard we definitely need to rectify our play. But that said, it’s still early to write us off since we have only played three matches and we have time to recover,” said the former national team goalkeeper.

The results left record champions third on the standings with four points from three matches, while United States International University Africa (USIU-A), who were not in action over the weekend, are second with four points from two matches.

Unbeaten Strathmore are top of the pile with maximum nine points from three matches. Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they want to maintain the momentum and push to the end.

At the bottom end, Sliders have one point from four matches, while Lakers, who have not played this season, are pegged bottom. Sliders played to a barren draw against Amira Sailors on Sunday.

In the men’s Premier League, champions Butali Sugar Warriors, their nemesis Kenya Police and Strathmore University Gladiators are joint top with four points from two matches played.

Police and Butali played out a thrilling 2-2 draw over the weekend, while 2016 champions Strathmore shocked Greensharks 3-0.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi lauded his lads for the spirited fight.

“We were two goals down with six minutes to the end of the match. That was a good come back. I’m happy we picked a point considering our opponents. Our focus is on the title,” said Mugambi.