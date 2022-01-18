A day later, national hockey teams finally head to Afcon

  • The teams left aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight at 5am at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Accra, Ghana. They are expected in the West African country at around 11am (EAT).
  • The teams failed to depart to Ghana last Saturday as the Sports Fund board had not approved their budget and the women's team missed their opening match against Nigeria, which has now been rescheduled to Wednesday.

National hockey teams finally left the country Tuesday morning for Ghana to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations which bullied off Monday.

