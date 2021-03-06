'Miracle On Ice' player Pavelich found dead

Mark Pavelich, who was a key component of the Americans' 1980 'Miracle On Ice' Olympic hockey team, was found dead on March 5, 2021 at a mental health treatment center in Minnesota, USA Hockey confirmed.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pavelich was one of the leading scorers for the US national team that won the 1980 Winter Olympic hockey tournament in Lake Placid, New York.
  • He assisted on Mike Eruzione's winning goal in the American's shocking upset of the Soviet Union before the US went on to beat Finland to win the gold medal.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.