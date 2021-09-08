History in Kigali: Kenya edge Egypt in African tourney opener

Kenya players celebrate a point

Kenya players celebrate a point during their African Nations Championship Group "D" match against Egypt at Kigali Arena on September 08, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A battle that started at exactly 10.20pm EAT lasted two hours and some 20 more minutes but at the end of it all, there was only one winner - the underdogs, Kenya
  • The scoreline read 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12) and what an anti-climax to an epic volleyball contest that had all the ingredients of a final or perhaps a "David vs Goliath" anecdote written all over it
  • Tarus and his boys can be allowed to celebrate this win long into the night but the war is yet to be won

Even before the ball landed outside the court, the men in black were already celebrating in their hearts. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.