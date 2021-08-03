History-girl Irie gives Japan first Olympic boxing gold

Sena Irie

Gold medallist Japan's Sena Irie poses on the podium with her medal after the women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was disappointment for Petecio, who had been looking to earn the Philippines' first Olympic gold in the country's proud boxing history.
  • Judges' scorecards -- which are now displayed after each round to make Olympic boxing more transparent -- unanimously had the 20-year-old Irie ahead after round one.

Tokyo, Japan

