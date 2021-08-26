Powerful debut as Wawira finishes fifth in powerlifting

Kenyan powerlifter Hellen Wawira

Kenyan powerlifter Hellen Wawira Kariuki in action during the powerlifting competition of the Tokyo Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum on August 26, 2021. With her is loader David Waore.

Photo credit: Pool | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Weighing in at 40.37 kilogrammes and competing in the below 41 kilogrammes category, Wawira asked for 90kgs for the start and made a successful lift
  • She then raised the bar, adding three more kilogrammes for her second lift and, again succeeded, rising to fourth overall, a touching distance from the medals podium
  • Then Venezuela’s Clara Sarahy Fuentes Monasterio conjured up 97kgs to move up to silver medal place, pushing Wawira down to fifth on the log

In Tokyo

