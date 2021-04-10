Hassan Wasswa calls time on Uganda Cranes career

Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan (right) controls the ball under pressure from Uganda's midfielder Hassan Wasswa during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group D match in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • The 33-year-old last played for the national team in a friendly against Ethiopia in 2019, which was also Johnny McKinstry’s first match in charge as Cranes coach.
  • He was an unused substitute in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi in November 2019.

Hassan Wasswa, the hard-working defender-cum-midfield player, called time on his international career on Friday, a decision he says was painful to make but one he never regrets.

