GSU stay unbeaten, Equity and KPA register wins on return

Reigning men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions General Service Unit (GSU) maintained their winning streak after a 3-0 (25-14,25-19,25-22) win against new comers Nyanza Prisons at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday.

The win saw GSU retain top spot with 15 points from five matches.

GSU will on Friday battle Western Prisons.

At the Same time, Equity Bank inflicted Rift Valley Prisons their first loss of the season with a 3-0(25-14, 25-16, 25-16) win at the same venue.

Equity, who are fresh from participating in the just ended men's African Club Championships in Tunisia, made work light of warders who until Thursday were unbeaten with nine points from three wins.

Equity setter Elias Gitau welcomed the win and said the outcome puts them right on track for a play off slot.

“The exposure and experience we picked in Tunisia have come in handy. The sport is adored in the North Africa and we have a lot of work to do if we have to match our North Africa compatriots. We are keen to bag all the 12 points by the end of the fifth leg,” said Gitau after the win.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) denied Administration Police (AP) their first win of the season after a 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-20) win.

AP are rooted bottom winless from three matches they have played.

In the other match, Kenya Ports Authority(KPA) also guarded their winning streak with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-15) victory over Mombasa Prisons.

Kenya Forests Service (KFS) were awarded a walk over and three points after their opponents Western Prisons failed to honour the match.

Fixtures

Friday

AP v Vihiga County 10am

Central Prison v Nairobi Prisons 10am

MOMBasa prisons v Kenya Army 12pm

KDF v KPA 12pm

TrailBlazers v Nyanza Prisons 2pm

Rift Valley v Kenya Prisons 2pm

KFS v Equity 4pm