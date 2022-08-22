GSU star Kipkorir joins Tunisian side

General Service Unit (GSU) middle blocker Simon Kipkorir has signed a one-year deal with Tunisian top-tier club Mouloudia Sportive de Bou Salem.

Mouloudia, which was home to Kenya Prisons opposite attacker Michael Chemos last season, finished fifth in the 12-team league last season.

Kipkorir is scheduled to leave for the North African country next week ahead of the new season that kicks off next month.

Kipkorir, who turned down an offer from Switzerland, said he settled on Mouloudia because of the competitiveness of the Tunisian League.

"I had the chance to go to Switzerland, but I wanted to see where I would grow as a player and I believe at Mouloudia, I will acquire skills and experience that will later enrich my career even as I intend to play in Europe in near future.

I was in Saudi Arabia (with Al Ibtisan) last season and I'm happy that my talent is being noticed out there. I want to learn and become a better player," said the soft spoken player, who was instrumental for the paramilitary side as they clinched their fifth straight title.

"My prayer to the management is to give players a chance to play professionally so that when we come together for the club's future assignments, we will deliver as well as the national team duties," he added.

Kipkorir's move comes barely four days after Kenya Ports Authority opposite attacker Enock Mogeni joined Oita Moyish in Japan on a three-year contract.