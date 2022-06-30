GSU, Prisons win to close in on KPA in volleyball league

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and their perennial rivals Kenya Prisons Thursday won their respective matches to close in on leaders Kenya Ports Authority during the final leg of the men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

GSU defeated Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-17, 25-21 25-19), while Kenya Prisons dismissed Kenya Army 3-0 ( 25-17, 25-08, 25-12).

The results saw GSU and 2016 champions Prisons retain second and third positions on standings with 31 points from 12 matches each although the paramilitary side has a better set ratio.

KPA, who were not in action on Thursday, have 34 points from 13 matches and will complete their regular season with a tie against Administration Police of Kenya (APK) on Saturday.

At the same time, newcomers TrailBlazers defeated Western Prisons 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-20) to remain on course of qualifying for the play-offs scheduled for end of July at a yet-to-be-decided venue.

TrailBlazers, Kenya Forest Service, GSU, Kenya Prisons and KPA are in contention for the top four play-offs slots.

The top four teams at the completion of the regular season qualify for the play-offs.

TrailBlazers coach Geoffrey Omondi said the match against KFS on Friday will make all the difference.

“We have no choice but to win against KFS. It’s a crucial match for both parties. A loss will dim our chances and we don’t want to put ourselves in the awkward situation. We will attack from the first whistle and maintain composure,” said Omondi.

Western Prisons coach Japheth Mwok blamed the loss on fatigue.

“We arrived Thursday morning after a long journey. The result was expected considering we also didn’t get enough time to train. Our back court defence is wanting coupled with concentration lapses but we hope to do better in remaining matches,” offered Mwok.

Blazers were the better side from the first whistle and took a comfortable 11-6 lead in the first set.

The visitors slowed the game and their opponents fell into their play before Blazers extended the lead 22-17 enroute to bagging the set 25-20.

In the second set, it was a close affair with 7-6, 15-13 scores punctuating the scoresheet but Western Prisons' poor services allowed Blazers to open a three-point lead at 20-17 before closing out the set at 25-21.

Once again it was a toe-to-toe affair in the third set but Western Prisons were again undone by poor service and reception. Blazers capitalised on their opponents woes to take the set 25-20 and the game 3-0.

KFS have 26 points from 12 matches while Blazers have 28 points from 12 matches.

In the meantime, Nyanza Prisons and APK were awarded walkovers after their opponents Central Prisons gave the ties a wide berth.

Collated results

GSU v Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-17,25-21,25-19)

Kenya Prisons v Kenya Army 3-0(25-17,25-08,25-12)

Blazers v Western Prisons 3-0(25-20,25-21,25-21)

Fixtures

Friday

Nairobi Prisons v Vihiga County 9am

APK v Equity Bank 9am

TrailBlazers v Kenya Forest Service 11am

Kenya Army v Central Prisons 11am

Mombasa Prisons v Kenya Defence Forces 1pm

Vihiga County v Western Prisons 1pm