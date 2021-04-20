GSU, KPA storm African Clubs tourney quarters

General Service Unit (GSU) setter Brian Melly (left) leads his teammates in celebration during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • GSU had on Sunday fell to five-time champions Zamalek 3-0(25-17,25-15, 25-23) at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena, before regrouping on Monday to see off Nigeria Customs 3-1(23-25,25-16,25-22,25-18).
  • Wednesday is a rest day.

Kenyan champions General Service Unit men's volleyball team won against Espoire (Congo) 3-0 (25-11,25-14,25-12) Tuesday to qualify for the African Clubs championship quarterfinals set for Friday in Tunis, Tunisia.

