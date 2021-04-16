GSU, KPA in Tunis ready to battle for men’s honours

The men’s African Volleyball Clubs Championship gets underway on Sunday in Tunis, Tunisia.

Kenya’s representatives, General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who are already in Tunis for the tournament, are among the 20 clubs that will battle for continental honours.

Kenya Prisons withdrew due to financial constraints.

The winner will earn a berth in the World Clubs Championship at a yet to be decided venue.

In absence of record holders, Al Ahly of Egypt, eyes will be on their compatriots Zamalek who boast of five titles as well as Tunisian side Esperance with four titles under their name.

The best performance by a Kenyan team was in 2011 when Kenya Prisons bagged silver behind Al Ahly of Egypt.

Regular campaigners GSU, finished fifth in 2019. That year, GSU had won the Kenyan title, not only unbeaten but without dropping a set.

This season, however, it will be hard to imagine the Kenyan champions improving on their fifth placed finish of two years ago.

GSU have so far dropped two sets to Prisons and Kenya Forest Service and one set to Equity Bank in the local league this season, perhaps a sign of their waning power.

GSU will also be without influential right attacker Abiud Chirchir who moved to Tunisian side Club Olympique de Kelibia.

Chirchir was outstanding for the paramilitary side in the 2019 event.

KPA on other hand, are making their debut.

Considering their current form, coupled with their top league standing, with 19 points from seven matches, a top 10 finish will not be far fetched.

The draw for the men’s competition will be done on Sunday.