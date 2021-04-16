GSU, KPA in Tunis ready to battle for men’s honours

GSU setter Brian Melly

General Service Unit (GSU) setter Brian Melly (left) leads his teammates in celebration during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s representatives, General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who are already in Tunis for the tournament, are among the 20 clubs that will battle for continental honours.
  • Kenya Prisons withdrew due to financial constraints.

The men’s African Volleyball Clubs Championship gets underway on Sunday in Tunis, Tunisia.

