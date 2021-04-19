GSU hit Nigeria Customs to keep last eight hopes alive

GSU setter Brian Melly

General Service Unit (GSU) setter Brian Melly (left) leads his teammates in celebration during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • A win for the side coached by Gideon Tarus will see them join them unbeaten Zamalek in the last eight.
  • Espoire had on Sunday surrendered a one set lead to go down to Nigeria Customs 3-1(28-26,16-25,25-21,25-28) before they continued with their poor run Monday in the hands of Zamalek losing 3-0(25-21,25-22,25-14).

General Service Unit (GSU) men's volleyball team won against Nigeria Customs 3-1(23-25,25-16,25-22,25-18) to revives their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the African Clubs Championship that entered day two Monday in Tunis.

