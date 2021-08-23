GSU coach Tarus to lead Kenya in African tourney

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus reacts on the touchline

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus reacts on the touchline during Kenya Volleyball Federation league match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi on January 24, 2021.


What you need to know:

  • Tarus takes over from Moses Epoloto and will be assisted by Kenya Prisons coach David Lung'aho and Kenya Ports Authority coach Sammy Mulinge
  • KVF has drafted Kenya Pipeline assistant coach Esther Jepkosgei as the national women's team Malkia Strikers trainer
  • KVF Monday released men's and women's provisional squads that are expected to report to residential training after the KVF play-offs set for August 26-29

General Serive Unit (GSU) men's team coach Gideon Tarus has been named the men's national team head coach ahead of next month's African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda. 

