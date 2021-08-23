GSU coach Tarus to lead Kenya in African tourney

General Serive Unit (GSU) men's team coach Gideon Tarus has been named the men's national team head coach ahead of next month's African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

Tarus takes over from Moses Epoloto and will be assisted by Kenya Prisons coach and Kenya Volleyball Federation Technical Director David Lung'aho and Kenya Ports Authority coach Sammy Mulinge in the event scheduled for September 5-16.

Kenya Defence Forces coach and former national team setter Elisha Aliwa has been named the team's trainer.

Tarus was part of the men's technical bench in 2016 when he worked under Gideon Chenje at that year's edition.

At the same time, KVF has drafted Kenya Pipeline assistant coach Esther Jepkosgei as the national women's team Malkia Strikers trainer.

Paul Bitok remains head coach with Josp Barasa and Japheth Munala his assistants.

Munala was not part of the team that recently returned from the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

The women's competition is primed for September 10-20 at Kigali Arena.

KVF Monday released men's and women's provisional squads that are expected to report to residential training after the KVF play-offs set for August 26-29 at the KPA Makande hall in Mombasa County.

Upcoming Kenya Prisons left attacker Meldine Sande and Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Yvonne Sinaida have been included in 17-member women's squad, while KCB Women's Team setter Emmaculate Nekesa who was part of the provisional squad to Tokyo Games has been overlooked.

In the 18-member men's team, GSU setter Brian Melly, Kenya Prisons outside hitter Jairus Kipkosgei, GSU middle blocker Simon Kipkorir, Prisons setter Kelvin Kipkosgei and KPA libero Sam Juma are some of the players that have been retained in the team that featured in the 2019 Zone 5 African Games qualifiers.

Others are Equity Bank libero James Mutero and KPA right attacker Enock Mogeni.

Notable absentees are Prisons trio of Michael Chemos, Sila Kipruto and Rodgers Kipkirui, as well as GSU duo of Noah Bett and Bonfentry Mukhekhe.

Squads

Men

Brian Melly, Emmanuel Mwandori, Kelvin Kipkosgei, Sam Juma, James Mutero,Simion Kipkorir, Nelson Bitok, Shadrack Misiko, Lewis Ochieng, Benard Wechuli, Enock Mogeni, Kelvin Omuse, Cornelius Kiplagat, Joshua Kimaru, Aggrey Kibungei, Denis Omollo and Elphas Makuto.

Women