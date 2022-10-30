Zoab crowned King of the Course in Nyali

Handicap 23 Nyali golfer Gulamhussein Zoab scored a whooping 43 points to win the ICEA LION King of the Course title at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Saturday.

It was however a tight finish between him and Ushwin Khanna, playing off handicap 26, as the countback method separated the two, with Khanna claiming the men’s title, just a point better than second placed Atul Shah on 42 points.

Abubakar Mohdhar, a handicap nine golfer, posted 41 points to finish third in the men’s section though after beating George Githinji on countback. Susan Stokes, playing off nine, returned 39 points to claim the ladies title ahead of Provia Odhiambo on 37, while Minnie Mbue was third on 36 points.

In the seniors category, JC Patel posted 38 points to lead the rest of the seniors, with Harsimran Kaur also on 38 points claiming the junior title. Joe Wangai won the staff prize on 34, and leading the guests was Eric Nyongesa on 39, one point better than Martin Wahome who took home the runner up prize.

In the high handicap division, C.S. Song on 47 points won the men’s prize, while the ladies prize went to Nancy Gathunga on 38, with George Choge taking the men’s longest drive and Minnie Mbue took the ladies title.

Mohammed Taib completed the prize list by winning the nearest to pin prize in the event which attracted a field of 252 players, including a big number of players from Machakos.