Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi wins another Safari Tour title

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi celebrates with the trophy after winning the eighth and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on February 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Chinhoi led from day one.
  • He fired an eight-iron approach shot to about 10-feet at the 18th hole where he eventually rolled in an eagle putt, to complete the day with two under par 69 which gave him an all rounds total of 15 under par 269 for his third back to back victory and his fourth title this season.

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi on Wednesday beat Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva by four shots, to claim the eighth and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series sponsored by KCB at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

