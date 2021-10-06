Zimbabwe’s Chinhoi wins Vet Lab Safari Tour title

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi produced a two under par 70 in the final round of the second leg in the Safari Tour’s Season Four at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Wednesday to claim the title in a neck-to-neck battle on Wednesday.

One of the most experienced players in the Kenya Open Golf Limited owned Safari Tour, Chinhoi besides the 50 points towards the Order of Merit, and the winner’s trophy, pocketed Sh308,293 that included Sh68,292 under par rounds, and Sh30,000 for scoring three under par or better bonus.

It was however a slow start for the experienced Chinhoi who last season won three events in the tour, as he bogeyed the second and third holes. He however made the day’s first birdie at the par five-fifth hole and added one more at the par three-eighth to level the nine enroute to the back nine where he birdied the 12th and 15th for the day’s two under par and a tournament aggregate of five under 283.

“I am very happy winning here despite a tight final round where again I made a slow start by dropping two shots in the round. My game otherwise is very solid and I am looking forward for a good season,’’ said Chinhoi. “I just need to work on a few things on my game and try and player under par rounds."

He won by two shots from Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta, home pro Mike Kisia and round two leader Greg Snow.

Mediratta who started the tournament with a poor 78 on Sunday, managed to overcome all that, and close the tournament with a fine four under par 68, a round that included six birdies and a bogey in each nine, for an aggregate of three under par 285 to tie for the second place with Kisia and Snow.

“Just to focus a little bit more on the game though it was the first round that saw me play recovery golf thereafter. Starting with a low round is definitely the best way to go, but I must thank my parents, coaches and all my friends for giving me the support this season,’’ said Mediratta who lost his home opening leg in a play-off with amateur junior Taimur Malik and Edwin Mudanyi.

Snow, on the other hand shot one under par 71 despite making four birdies in the closing round where he was engaged in a neck-to-neck battle with Chinhoi and Mike Kisia.

“I started very well picking up an early birdie but I did not end the first nine well as I bogeyed both the eighth and ninth but the back nine was not too bad as I managed to make three birdies including at the 18th where I real wanted a two though I missed it narrowly, to pick up the birdie. I am looking forward for the third round at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort,’’ said Snow who missed the opening leg at Sigona due to a shoulder injury.

This week’s tournament had attracted a field of 64 players though only 24 made the second round cut, to proceed to the last two rounds where besides winning money, they also scored some points towards the Safari Tour Order Of Merit.

The final leaderboard;

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 71, 74, 68, 70= 283

Mohit Mediratta 78, 71, 68, 68= 285

Mike Kisia 74, 74, 66, 71= 285

Greg Snow 74, 70, 70, 71= 285

Simon Ngige 74, 72, 69,72= 287

Tarafa Mpofu (Zim) 69, 76, 71, 76- 292