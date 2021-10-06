Zimbabwe’s Chinhoi wins Vet Lab Safari Tour title

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi celebrates with his trophy after winning the second leg of Safari Tour at Vet Lab Sports Club on October 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was however a slow start for the experienced Chinhoi who last season won three events in the tour, as he bogeyed the second and third holes
  • He won by two shots from Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta, home pro Mike Kisia and round two leader Greg Snow
  • Mediratta who started the tournament with a poor 78 on Sunday, managed to overcome all that, and close the tournament with a fine four under par 68, a round that included six birdies and a bogey in each nine

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi produced a two under par 70 in the final round of the second leg in the Safari Tour’s Season Four at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Wednesday to claim the title in a neck-to-neck battle on Wednesday.

