Zim's Tafara Mpofu takes early lead at Vet Lab

Zimbabwe's Tafara Mpofu grabbed a two shots lead as the 2021 Safari Tour Season Four second leg got under way at the tough playing Vet Lab Sports Club course on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Mpofu from Chapman Golf Club in Harare, shot three under par 69, a round that included four birdies and a bogey at the front nine and only a birdie and a single bogey at the back nine.

"This is a very tough course compared to Sigona which is shot, but tight, while here at the Vet Lab, the course is long, and with very trick greens that one has to be very careful," said Mpofu, who however said he was happy with the under par score.

"My first time playing here since in turned professional about two years ago and I am hoping to gain more experience by playing in the Safari Tour," he added.

Following Mpofu in tying second with one under par 71 is fellow countryman, Robson Chinhoi and Muthaiga's Nelson Mudanyi.

Chinhoi, bogeyed the par third then picked up birdies from fifth to eighth. He however started the back nine badly, dropping shots on 10th and 11th.

He recovered them on the 14th and 15th, but picked up an awful double bogey six at the home green (18th) for two over back nine to tie with Mudanyi, who played a neat bogey-free round which had 17 pars and one birdie holed at the par five-seventh hole.

"I'm very happy starting on a clean sheet having played badly at Sigona following the long layoff. I am hoping to build up on today's round and see how it goes this week," said Mudanyi.

Home pro Mathew Omondi, who missed the first leg at Sigona last week, shot one over par 73 to stay closely with the leaders.

The second round, which will decided the top 20 who will proceed to money list, is set for 9am Monday.