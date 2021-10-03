Zim's Tafara Mpofu takes early lead at Vet Lab

Tafara Mpofu

Zimbabwe's Tafara Mpofu follows the progress of his tee shot during the Safari Tour season four fourth leg on September 28, 2021 at the Sigona Golf Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Home pro Mathew Omondi, who missed the first leg at Sigona last week, shot one over par 73 to stay closely with the leaders.
  • The second round, which will decided the top 20 who will proceed to money list, is set for 9am Monday.

Zimbabwe's Tafara Mpofu grabbed a two shots lead as the 2021 Safari Tour Season Four second leg got under way at the tough playing Vet Lab Sports Club course on Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.