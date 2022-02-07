Zim's Mapwanya joins Ngige at the top in Karen event

  • During Monday’s second round at the par 72 Karen Country Club course, Mapwanya collected 10 pars and eight birdies, four in each half in the bogey-free round.
  • “I real enjoyed playing on this course, though I must say my game was well balanced today where I made 23 putts. Putting and approach shots were however my strength," said Mapwanya.

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya Monday shot a perfect eight under par 64 in day two of the Safari Tour seventh leg to jump to the top of the leader board where he joined Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige.

