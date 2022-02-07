Zim's Mapwanya joins Ngige at the top in Karen event

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya Monday shot a perfect eight under par 64 in day two of the Safari Tour seventh leg to jump to the top of the leader board where he joined Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige.

During Monday’s second round at the par 72 Karen Country Club course, Mapwanya collected 10 pars and eight birdies, four in each half in the bogey-free round.

“I real enjoyed playing on this course, though I must say my game was well balanced today where I made 23 putts. Putting and approach shots were however my strength," said Mapwanya.

“I think I am in a position to win at least one event this season with the way my game is."

He birdied the first, second, eighth and ninth, while at the back nine, the Zimbabwean made birdies at the 11th, 12th, 15th and 18th.

Meanwhile, the round one leader Simon Ngige dropped a shot at the 17th, but he had made four birdies at the opening nine, in addition to the three birdies at the back nine’s 13th, 14th and 15th for a second successive 66 to also close the day on 12 under par.

“I am happy I was able to keep my cool again today and managed to again play six under par. My game plan has been to take off well from the tee and make it to the green on regulation, because that gives me a good chance to score.

The course is playing well and obviously giving us a good chance to score," said Ngige, who is chasing his maiden victory in the Safari Tour.

Staying very closely with the two leaders was another Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi, who shot five under par 67 for a total of eight par 136, and still with a chance to attack for the top position In the remaining two rounds of the Sh2 million event.

“I had a solid round despite the eighth, ninth and 16th holes where I drop shots. I over-charged while I had a bad tee shot at the 16th, but I still feel I have a chance of winning this one. I have that confidence which is good as we approach the Kenya Open," said Chinhoi.

Three other players were tied on six under par 138 after the close of the second round where the cut was decided on level par aggregate. They included Nigeria’s Sunday Olapade, Dismas Indiza and Zambia’s Sydney Wemba.

