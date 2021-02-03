Zim's Chinhoi wins Safari Tour

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi beat Kenya’s well known professional Dismas Indiza by one shot to win the seventh leg of the 2021 Safari Tour pro golf series at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course Wednsday.

Chinhoi, who has been camping in Kenya since the ongoing season started, however blamed his poor putting for not winning the tournament, his third so far in the series, with under par scores.

“I am hitting the ball pretty well so far, but putting was bad and it has actually been bad since I went home after the 2019/2020 season as I stayed there without playing or practising," said Chinhoi, who won the second leg at Royal Nairobi, then went on to claim the Uganda Open title.

He said the course was not that difficult and one can easily make some good scores if one putts well.

“It’s a playable course as only a few holes which one has to be very careful. But all in all, I am happy that my game is all set for the Magical Kenya Open, though I will have to work on my putting to make sure than I am ready to go for the Open."

He started the day well, picking up an early birdie at the par five-first hole, but hit a bad approach at the second hole to drop two shots there, though he managed to pick one back at the fifth.

At the back nine, Chinhoi birdied the 11th and parred all the way up to the 18th where he had a long putt for a birdie.

He missed the birdie plus a par to finish the round with a bogey and one over par 72, which gave him an all rounds total of one over par 285 to pocket Sh150,000.

It was a great day for veteran Dismas Indiza, who fired a bogey-free five under par 66 on a tough day to jump to the second place, where he tied with Muthaiga’s Greg Snow on two over par 286.

He made three successive birdies on the third, fourth and fifth to carry to the back nine, a three under par score. He played a rather conservative back nine where parred all the way to the par five-17th where he eagled the hole.

He missed the green at the 18th, but chipped well to about a foot for an easy par and the day’s 66.

“I am now driving well after getting myself a new Callaway driver at the Nyali pro shop and I believe it made a great contribution to my final round, as I hit most of the fairways, though my putting is still not very fine and I am working on it and hopefully I should be able to return a better score at Muthaiga next week," said Indiza.

Snow, who shot three under par 68 for 286, said his focus now is on the Magical Kenya Open.

“I obviously wish to play well at Muthaiga and probably post a better score than 13 under last season, though my focus right now is on the Open next month’’ said Snow, who also leads in the Safari Tour Order of Merit.

It was however a total collapse for day three leader Simon Ngige, who dropped a shot after a shot to eventually finish with six over par 77, which saw him drop to fourth place on five over par 289 and a Sh75,000, while Indiza and Snow took home Sh90,000.

On the other hand, Golf Park’s David Wakhu shot seven over par 78 to finish in fourth place on 10 over par 294.

He had started well, picking up a birdie at the first hole, but made several three-putts to bogey the third, eighth and ninth in the front nine and the 10tj, 12th, 16th and 177th holes.

“Slow play particularly on the greens just got into my head and I could not drop in even some easy putts though I was hitting the ball well off the tee’’ said Wakhu.

Action in the tour now shifts to Muthaiga Golf Club for the eighth leg which starts with the Pro-Am on Saturday, before the pros embark on the main event from Sunday.

The Leaderboard;

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 73, 69, 71, 72= 285

Dismas Indiza 75, 72, 73, 66= 286

Greg Snow 72, 73, 73, 68= 286

Simon Ngige 70, 70, 72, 77= 289

David Wakhu 73, 66, 77, 78= 294

Mathew Wahome 76, 73, 73, 73=295

Justus Madoya 73, 73, 76, 74=296

Eric Ooko 71, 77, 77, 72=297

Mike Kisia 75, 73, 73, 76= 297.