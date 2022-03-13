Zain Manji wins third leg of Safaricom Golf Tour

Austin Gitahi

Austin Gitahi of Muthaiga follows his tee shot during the third leg of the Safarico Golf Tour at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 13, 2022.



Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Speaking during the prize giving ceremony of the event which attracted over 200 players, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the series is expected to play a big role in developing the game in the country.
  • “Safaricom has been supporting the game of golf for a number of years in the country, but we chose to support the initiative the Junior Golf Foundation has embarked on because we believe it is the best route to producing more junior players with talent such as Njoroge Kibugu, who at his age was able to take on the more experience professionals during the recently Magical Kenya Open," said Ndegwa.

Zain Manji rolled in a total of seven pars and one birdie for a total of 41 points to claim the overall title during the third leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course Saturday.

