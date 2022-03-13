Zain Manji wins third leg of Safaricom Golf Tour

Zain Manji rolled in a total of seven pars and one birdie for a total of 41 points to claim the overall title during the third leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course Saturday.

Manji who had not yet not won any major golf title, parred the fifth, seventh and eighth at the front nine.

He then picked up a par at the par five-10th, dropped shots at the 11th and 12th, made an awful six at the par three-13th, but parred the 14th and 15th.

He birdied the 17th and closed with a par at the 18th to win the overall title by two points from men winner Fuward Abdallah.

“I have been playing here since I was young but I have not been able to win such a big event like the Safaricom one, and I am so excited that my game was good today," said Manji.

“Getting an opportunity to feature in the third leg of Safaricom Golf Tour and emerging the overall winner in such a tough course gives me pleasure and great hope in my future golfing career.

It is indeed heart-warming to get a chance to compete with the best of the tournament. I believe it will give me an opportunity to learn and gain more skills and experience," added Manji.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Anthony Wachira, who posted 38 points, while Lucy Njoroge clinched the ladies top prize after posting an impressive score of 40 points, which was one better than Mary Wainaina’s 39 points.

Taking the staff prize was Lee Mungai with a score of 39 points.Bernice Nginja and Hill Kip took the longest drive titles, while winning the nearest to pin prize was Christina Andersen, as Mwai Mbuthia won the best nine overall with a score of 23 points. The winning caddie was Peter Maina.

It was however a tough and long day for Japheth Njeru, who could only manage 10 points after scratching a number of holes, to eventually take home the prize for the Piga Mingi.

Manji joins former caddie Cyprian Bundi, who won the opening leg at Nanyuki Sports Club and 15-year-old Leo Gitonga, who clinched the Limuru edition.

The winners in the three legs will be joined by others from the remaining 11 events at the grand finale at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course in Kilifi County in August.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony of the event which attracted over 200 players, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the series is expected to play a big role in developing the game in the country.