Winners crowned in Uskids Local Tour

Ivan Kipyegon Kimutai produced an impressive score of 40 gross to top the list in the six Years category of the Uskids Local Tour final leg at Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday.

He won by three shots from Mohamed Mtsumi, who finished second, with James Tino Macakiage on 46 coming home third.

Zandro Obiero and Nathan Mwai completed the medal list in that category on 52 and 53 gross.

Related Jemutai wins fifth leg of King of the Course Golf

In the Girls eight years and under, Ashley Gachora on 44 beat Irene Asiy to emerge the winner with Lynette Zawadi and Zianna Khoda coming third and fourth on 50 and 52. Tying for fifth place was Wairimu Kioi and Aarna Mengi who posted 54 gross each.

In the Boys Seven Years division, Mikhail Ladak fired 45 to win by a shot from Paren Reel, while Areez Pasta on 58 was third. Jeff Kibe shot 59 to claim the fourth prize ahead of Jusus Kaguongo on 63.

The best score, a 39 gross, was posted in the eight Years category by Adam Nesbitt ahead of Lewi Nebiyeleul Tilahun on 50.

Niam Shah posted 52 gross to finish third, with Christian Kaberere on 55 coming home fourth. Jerome Njuguna and Aiden Opiyo tied for fifth place on 62 gross.

In the nine Years category, Gitonga Gitobu emerged the winner with a score of 40 gross. He beat Ryan Njuguna and Shuhan Peng by two shots, while Muriithi Gatu on 43 was fourth, just three shots better than Lukas Kampa.

In the Girls Nine to 10 years, Kanana Muthomi fired 42 gross to win by four shots from Nyawira Macharia, while Ashley Muyela was third on 51. Simaloi Mbeya and Wamaitha Waithaka tied in fourth place on 52 gross.

Amar Shah posted a brilliant score of 39 gross to win the 10 years Boys category, where Benny Dinkins was seven shots behind in second place.

Karani Gichohi and Isaac Kariuki Murimi tied in third on 47, while finishing fifth was Chris Ihugo on 48 gross.

Royal Nairobi’s Mwathi Gicheru shot gross 79 to top the list in the 11 years boys division, where Andrew Gathere tied with Justin Ngeera of Vet Lab on 81 gross. Aidan Gachora and Sheha Omanga completed the prize list on 86 and 93 gross.

Belinda Wanjiru produced the best gross score among the 18 hole girls playing in the 11 to 12 division.

She fired gross 75 to win by three shots from Rohini Shah, while Audrey Gacora was third on 82, just a shot better than Cherono Kipkorir.

Marya Nyambura finished a distant fifth on 92 gross. In the Boys 12 years category, Shashwat Harish led the way with a gross 79, followed in second place by Nehemiah Dinkins and Maahir Patel on 81.

Kayden Wissanji shot 85 to finish fourth with Ronan Patel and Mitansh Thacker tying fifth on 89.

In Girls 13 to 14, Maryam Mwakitawa had it easy posting 85 gross to win well ahead of Navya Nagda on 119 and Njeri Waweru who posted 124 gross.

Nathan Mujomba also showed great form winning the Boys 13 to 14 category with a score of 78 gross, two shots better than home player Junaid Manji, while Jelani Kihanya was third on 81 and Kimani Gicheru and Tsevi Soni tied on 89 gross.

Antonia Mbuthia had no opposition in the Girls 15-18 where she shot gross 99, while in the same division for Boys, Ryan Mutinda shot 80 to win by three shots from Asa Dinkins, with Krish Shah on 84 finishing third.

Lee Kimathi posted 84 for the fourth place just a shot better than Mukundi Muthusi. The event attracted a field of 150 players.

KGU Elections

Elsewhere, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Njani Ndiritu is the new Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman.

Ndiritu who was the treasurer, garnered a total of 49 votes to beat outgoing vice chairman George Gathu, who managed 40 votes.

Taking over the role of vice chairman was Philip Ocholla who was elected unopposed.

David Ndungú of Limuru Country Club beat Karen’s Collins Ojiambo to bag the secretary's post, while Karugu Macharia was voted in as the Union’s Treasurer.

Thika Sports Club’s Chris Kinuthia retained his executive committee slot and is joined by newcomers Frank Wambua from Golf Park Golf Club, Ndiga Kithae from Thika Green Golf Resort, former Royal Nairobi Chairman Sammy Itemere, Taufiq Balala and Thomas Mwaura from Ruiru Sports Club.