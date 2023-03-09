Winner’s jacket: How Kenya Open’s most coveted prize was mooted

Monica Kanari, the Head Designer at Lavington-based Occasions ‘n Days, is overseeing the final touches of one of their most prized items in their store.

It’s an ochre-red jacket that will be donned by the winner of the Magical Kenya Open on Sunday.

This tradition began in 2018 when Absa Bank Kenya ran a competition targeting local designers to conceptualise the jacket that would be worn by the winner of Kenya’s prestigious golf event. Nation Sport’s Hillary Anekea had a sit-down with Kanari and shares why the jacket holds a special place at the Magical Kenya Open:

Q: What is the history behind the jacket?

A: There has been a tradition to give winners a jacket since the 1930s and I’m very proud to be part of this because Kenya started their own... and this was specially initiated by Absa. They are the ones that started giving the winner of the Magical Kenya Open a jacket.”

Q: What is unique about the jacket? Is it made from unique material?

A: This design was created by the late Nick Ondu. Very sad we lost the young creative designer. What was very unique about the design is that he incorporated our rich Kenyan culture which is Maasai. So, you will see that the jacket has a Maasai Shuka in it.

It has the shield in it.

That is really when you see a Maasai warrior, a Maasai winner because that is what a winner would be. He’d be a warrior and a winner.

It is in the Absa colours which is called passion red. It is a mix of red and red ochre which is a very deep and vibrant color.

Chinese Ashun Wu (front) receives the Absa jacket from Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori after winning the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 6, 2022. Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The jacket is made from a blend of polyester and wool, and it is not on the high end but it is something practical that is easy to wear. So, for a sportsman, it is an easy-fit jacket.

Q: How long does it take to make one?

A: Ideally, it takes us a week.

What makes it complicated is that you have to outsource a couple of things.

The Maasai ornaments... I don’t do the Maasai ornaments, I get this from the Maasai Market from different vendors and suppliers.

You have to outsource the little detail of the embroidery that is done somewhere else.

It also has the number of the event inside it, and this year we are doing the 54th Kenya Open.

Q: Considering that the jackets are made before the winner is determined, how do the tailors get the right size since the golfers have different body types? How many of the jackets are made?

A: The good thing is that when you are dealing with athletes, sizing is a little bit easier.

So, we would generally do a small, medium and a large.

So we do three jackets and hope that the winner will get a size that fits (laughs).

Q: How much does the actual jacket cost?

A: This was specially designed for the Magical Kenya Open event… I cannot make this jacket for you. This can only be done specifically for that event.

But, because of the details that go into it, it is what we would call a premium jacket.

It has many details to it, and that means that it is not your regular off-the-rack type of jacket.

Q: When are the jackets delivered?