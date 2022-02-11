Kilifi Raha! Wildlife add colour to Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Magical Kenya Ladies Open players view giraffes at Vipingo Ridge

Players view giraffes at the par-72 PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County on February 11, 2022 during the Ladies European Tour season opener - Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Photo credit: Pool

  • This new addition to Vipingo Ridge follows the commissioning of the property as a wildlife sanctuary in 2020, offering refuge to animals facing challenges due to drought or human/animal conflict
  • The 2,500-acre protected estate has become a new home to waterbuck, zebra, impala, eland, Grant's gazelle, bushbuck and oryx - all part of a "space for wildlife" conservation project under the auspices of the Kenya Wildlife Service


Giraffes, zebras and oryx are now a common sight at the par-72 PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, as the venue hosts the 2022 Ladies European Tour season opener - Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

