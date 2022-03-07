Which were the toughest, easiest holes at Magical Kenya Open?

Ashun Wu

Chinese Ashun Wu kisses the title after he won the Magical Kenya Open on March 6, 2022 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Photo credit: Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Gacheru

Director

IMG Kenya Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The easiest holes were the par-fives, the seventh, 18th and 10th, ranked 16th, 17th and 18th respectively. The shot par-four 17th was also playing under par.
  • Overall, seven holes played under par – the third, fourth, seventh ninth, 10th, 17th and 18th – again no surprises there. The rest of the holes played over par through the four tournament rounds.

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship concluded at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday and China’s Ashun Wu triumphed, posting a score of 16-under-par to take home the winner’s trophy and a Sh37.2 million cheque.

