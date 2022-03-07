Which were the toughest, easiest holes at Magical Kenya Open?

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship concluded at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday and China’s Ashun Wu triumphed, posting a score of 16-under-par to take home the winner’s trophy and a Sh37.2 million cheque.

Wu played all four rounds under par with scores of 69, 68, 66 and 65. Wu’s scoring got better each day and whilst he started the final day with four shots behind the leader, he eventually finished four-shots ahead of the field.

The only blemish on his card came in the form of a double bogey on the par-four 14th and 6 other bogeys through four rounds of golf.

On the final round, Wu posted four birdies in the closing six holes of the first nine and then closed his round birdie, birdie on the 17th and 18th.

According to the DP World Tour website, the three hardest holes through the tournament were all par-threes! No surprises there – the Muthaiga Golf Club Par-threes are brutal and most senior members are forced to play drivers off the tee for most of them.

The par-three second hole – a tough short hole fraught with danger front, back left, right and centre, was the hardest hole.

The tee box at the second is highly elevated, resembles an eagle’s nest, whilst the green is perched on a cliff face, hard as rocks, water front, bunker front and back and a green that slopes violently from the back to the front.

The second hardest hole was the par-three fifth measuring 223-yards from the blue tees – this hole has probably the largest bunker in Kenya.

The green is fast and well protected by bunkers. The third hardest hole was the Par-three 11th, long at 217 yards, protected by a huge number to the front and bunkers right off the tee.

The Par-three 13th, Muthaiga’s signature hole with a majestic water hazard, was ranked seventh in terms of difficulty and the par-three 16th, 224-yards was ranked 11th.

The par-four 12th and 14th were ranked fifth and fourth in terms of difficulty.

The easiest holes were the par-fives, the seventh, 18th and 10th, ranked 16th, 17th and 18th respectively. The shot par-four 17th was also playing under par.

Overall, seven holes played under par – the third, fourth, seventh ninth, 10th, 17th and 18th – again no surprises there. The rest of the holes played over par through the four tournament rounds.