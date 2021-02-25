Which home players will be at the Magical Kenya Open?

Dismas Indiza poses with his title after winning the ninth leg of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Kenya Open tournament director Patrick Obath said each of the 15 qualifiers will receive 1,000 Euros from the European Tour to enable them and their caddies stay in the bubble during the Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic.
  • Each of the players will also be required to present their Covid-19 certificate to the European Tour officials during registration, while at the bubble, their caddies will also be required to have the certificates.

Mumias-based Dismas Indiza will now lead Kenya’s team of 12 players, as well as the three regional players to the 2021 Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic to be held at Karen Country Club from March 18.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Motsepe vows to make Africa global force

  2. Mourinho compares 'diamond' Spurs teen to Rashford

  3. Kenya to play three friendly matches before Afcon qualifiers

  4. Big field for Kabete Ladies Open

  5. Kenya Police unveil new office for promotion mission

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.