Which home players will be at the Magical Kenya Open?

Mumias-based Dismas Indiza will now lead Kenya’s team of 12 players, as well as the three regional players to the 2021 Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic to be held at Karen Country Club from March 18.

The long-hitter Indiza beat Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi in a sudden death play-off after tying on both regulation play and the three-hole play-off in Wednesday's ninth leg of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club.

This saw him emerge the overall winner of the 2020/2021 Safari Tour pro series Order of Merit with grand total 362 points after picking up 75 points in the ninth and final leg at Karen.

The other qualifiers are Greg Snow, who missed the cut in the last event, but had accumulated 322.2 points to finish second overall. Others are Simon Ngige (316.5), David Wakhu (302), Eric Ooko (252.9), John Wangai (229.2), Samuel Njoroge (225.7), Justus Madoya (196.7), Edwin Mudanyi (185), Riwani Charania (142.3), Mathew Omondi (135.9), and Jacob Okello, who scored 134.4 points.

All of them also qualified to play in the Kenya Savannah Classic, which is also part of the European Tour series, and where at stake just like the Magical Kenya Open, will be one million Euros(about Sh132 million).

Indiza said winning the last event had also given him the confidence on how to approach the two big events.

The three leading regional players, who will join the Kenyans in the Open and the Classic, are Robson Chinhoi, Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh who ended the season in 16th place overall with 112.4 points, and Uganda’s Philip Kasozi, who was placed in 18th position in the Order of Merit with 105.8 points.

This year, the series featured nine events played at Limuru, Royal, Vet Lab, Sigona, Uganda Golf Club, The Great Rift Golf Resort Naivasha, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Muthaiga, and Karen.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Kenya Open tournament director Patrick Obath said each of the 15 qualifiers will receive 1,000 Euros from the European Tour to enable them and their caddies stay in the bubble during the Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic.