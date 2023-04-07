Western open two-point lead in Tannahill Shield

The combined team of Western Kenya put up a brave fight, to claim a two points lead as the 2023 Tannahill Shield golf tournament which is marking its 98th anniversary this year, got underway at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday afternoon.

The Western side which draws its players from most of the golf clubs in Western Kenya, beat Windsor 8-0, then beat Kenya Railway Golf Club 6-2 for a total of 14 points, to finish ahead of Mombasa.

During the Western and Railway match, the pair of John Kamais and Luther Kamau posted a 3-2 victory against Kenya’s number one amateur John Lejirmah and his partner Fidelis Kimanzi.

Thereafter, Nelson Koech and Kitale-based Philip Shiarsy halved with Edwin Murungi and Edward Manywanda. The pair of Ken Serem and Joseph Watunu won 5-4 against Railways' duo Joseph Gathumbi and John Kaimenyi. In the last match, Elly Barno and Geoffrey Karioki beat Railway’s Anthony Muhoro and Willy Motori 2-up for a 6-2 victory.

On the other hand, Mombasa’s team put up a brave fight, to close the day in second place behind the leaders Western in what appeared a good start for the Coast-based golfers who are usually ’special guests’ of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

And it was the pair of former Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion Adel Balala and his partner US-based Tahir Mohammed who set the ball rolling by beating Muthaiga’s Neer Chandaria and Khushil Nathwani 1-up. Then long-hitting Charles Rob and Sammy Mulama beat Bo Ciera and Rachit Patel 2-1.

The only Mombasa pair to lose their match was that of Henry Kamau and John Mburu who went down 2-1 against Muthaiga’s Bhavnish Chandaria and Aman Sodi though the pair of former Nyali chairman Gurbux Singh and William Kaguta assured Mombasa’s 6-2 victory by beating the pair of Ashwin Gidoomal and John Gitonga 2-1.

Then Mombasa scored a similar 6-2 win against Karen Country Club for a total of 12 points. Closing the opening day in third place was hosts Royal who beat Limuru 5-3 and halved (4-4) with Sigona.

Defending champions Muthaiga tied with Sigona and Railway in fourth place with eight points each. Muthaiga won 6-2 against Karen, lost to Mombasa 6-2, while Sigona halved with Royal and Limuru to also finish with eight points, with Limuru finishing a point behind.

It was a tough opening round for Karen and Windsor who wound up the day with four and two points respectively.

There are two rounds on Saturday morning and afternoon where Royal will meet Western and Karen in the morning and Muthaiga will take on Limuru and Windsor all from the first tee.