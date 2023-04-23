Wanyoike claims overall title at Nomadic Golf Tour

Despite the wet condition of the 6,823-yard par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort course in Murang'a County, handicap-18 Vincent Wanyoike still managed to produce an impressive score of 39 points, to claim the overall title during Saturday’s second leg of the Nomadic Golf Tour series.

“I’ve never played here before but save for the unforgiving rough and tricky lies on the fairways, my game was great coupled with a lovely four ball. We were out to have fun and yes it has ended well with a solid win," Wanyoike said.

He beat men's winner Abel on 37, by two points as media personality Mose Sammy on 36 points took the second prize in the men’s category. In the Ladies section, Lucy Ngugi emerged the winner with an impressive 37 points, beating second-placed Anne Kanyori by two points.

Maina Nduati and Andrew Muriuki posted an identical 21 points each to claim the nines. But what a long and tough day it was for one Edward Chebii whose effort was able to produce eight points playing off handicap 10, to rightfully claim the Piga Mingi prize also known as Best Effort.

At the Nyanza Golf Club course, Dev Karia produced a magnificent 44 points, to claim the overall title in the AAR HealthCare golf tournament which attracted players from Nyanza, Kakamega, Kericho and Kisii.

Taking the men’s title was Ibrahim Stanley Ogejo who carded 38 points while Dr Rosemary Obara clinched the ladies title with a score of 37 points. In Division one, David Omollo won with 35 points while Amrish Patel was the winner of Division two on 37 points.

Tabitha Ojwang took the division three on 34 points while Joseph Atito and Kakamega’s Vivian Amusala were the winners of the longest drive contest. David Omollo took the nearest to pin prize. The nines went to James Anzabwa on 22 and Tito Omore with 19 while Dan Nyibule won the Best Effort prize on 13 points.

At the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club also on Saturday, a field of150 golfers braved the cold weather to compete for slots reserved for the club in the NCBA golf series grand finale to be played later this year.

In a highly competitive field, Abhishek Pandit fired gross 79 to claim the Overall prize and earn a slot in the Grand Finale. Avnish Bhandari, one of the leading amateurs in the country and a former professional, took home the men's category title with 80 gross though on countback with Gary Zeller who had also posted 80 gross.

Former Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairperson Phyllis Kimbo emerged as the Ladies winner with 85 gross, with Rahab Karoki finishing second on 99 gross. Meanwhile, Nathan Kania was the junior category winner with 104 gross.

In the Nines, Sam Koda took the first nine on 41 with Alishan Merali going home with the second nine prize on 40 gross.

In other results, Akshay Chandaria emerged as the men's longest drive challenge winner while Rahab Karoki was the Ladies winner. Aly Popat was the Nearest to the pin challenge winner, while Arnold Kipkoti won the Staff category on 95 gross.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA Group Director of Corporate Banking John Okulo said:

“The NCBA Golf Series is a platform for golfers to showcase their talent, and we are proud to support the growth and development of the sport in Kenya. We believe that initiatives such as this help to promote talent and excellence, and we are committed to continuing our support for the golfing community in Kenya,” said Okulo.

Thika Sports Club is the next stop-over of the popular series this coming weekend.

At Machakos Golf Club, Faustine Maithya took the overall title in the General Joe Musomba @82 golf tournament with an excellent score of 41 points, just a point better than Men winner Enock Kimeu on 40.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Dr Michael Kamala on 38 points, one better than Jackson Mbaluka on 37 points. Leading the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) members was Allan Barasa on 38 points, seven points better than Joseph Waigwa while Major Mumo was third on 25 points.

In the Ladies category, Alice Abere carded 34 points to claim the Ladies prize with Alex Mutia also on 34 winning the guest prize while Jones Nzau was the senior winner on 35 points.

At Kericho Golf Club, Victor Maiyo playing off handicap two, carded 42 points to win the Captain’s Prize ahead of Tobias Messo on 40 points. Messo beat Jotham Wanjohi on countback.