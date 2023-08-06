Wanjiru wins Ladies Coast Open fourth leg at Vipingo

Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru finally found her winning formula, to claim the final leg of the 2023 Ladies Coast Open golf series at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course in Kilifi County on Saturday.

Playing off handicap four, Wanjiru who made cut during the men’s Coast Open at the Mombasa Golf Club prior to the Ladies Coast Open series, fired 78 gross at the windy Baobab course, a PGA certified course, to beat former Kenya Ladies Champion Kellie Gachaga by two shots.

“I am happy with my round at Vipingo specially coming just a week before the men’s Malindi Open which I want to try and play well,’’ said Wanjiru.

Gachaga meanwhile took the A division gross title after posting 80 gross, beating Uganda’s Martha Babirye by one shot while finishing third on 81 gross was Tanzania’s Ayne Magombe who carded 82 gross.

Heather Clarke produced an impressive 68 nett to claim the A division nett title, beating Tatiana Genevieve by three shots while Koki Muia was third on 72 nett. In B division, M. Wairimu carded 96 gross to beat Joyce Wafula on countback as Hellen Wanjiru on 97 finished third.

The nett title in the B division went to Grace Kwamboka on 69 nett, followed in second place by Mary Kariuki on 70 and third-placed Irene Ashioya on 74 nett.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Martha emerged the overall winner of the series with a combined score 478 gross accumulated in all the five events in Leisure Lodge, Mombasa, Nyali, Malindi and Vipingo Ridge.

She won well ahead of Eldoret’s Esther Chumo who carded 499 while finishing third overall in the series was Tanzania’s Ayne Magombe on 518 gross. In the nett category, it was Grace Kwamboka who emerged the overall winner with a score of 439 nett, winning well ahead of Irene Brooker of Nandi Bears Club on 453, while taking the third place prize was Rehema Okal of Machakos on 455 nett.