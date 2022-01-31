Wanjiru, Ngeera dominate Safaricom Junior Golf series

Belinda Wanjiru

Belinda Wanjiru (left) receives her prize from Safaricom’s head of Mt Kenya region Jackson Mutua at the Nanyuki Sports Club course on January 30, 2022.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the men’s category, Lucas Oluoch was in his best form as he posted a brilliant net 63 playing off handicap 16 to win by three shots from immediate past Royal captain Sylvester Odhiambo.
  • Kihumba Mukuria was third on 68 nett. Belinda Wanjiru took the junior title on net 74, winning by four shots.

Belinda Wanjiru and Justin Ngeera both from Vet Lab Sports Club claimed the overall titles during the first leg of the Safaricom Junior Golf series at the Nanyuki Sports Club course on Sunday.

