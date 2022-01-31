Wanjiru, Ngeera dominate Safaricom Junior Golf series

Belinda Wanjiru and Justin Ngeera both from Vet Lab Sports Club claimed the overall titles during the first leg of the Safaricom Junior Golf series at the Nanyuki Sports Club course on Sunday.

Just 12 hours after winning the junior title at the Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairman’s prize at Royal, Wanjiru made it to Nanyuki where she carded an impressive 76 gross to emerge as the overall girl. Ngeera on the other hand fired gross 72 to lift the boys' overall title.

Coming a day after the Safaricom Corporate event, the colourful junior event also saw 50 boys and girls drawn from Nanyuki, Nyeri and Nyahururu attend a golf clinic conduct by senior professional Jimmy Kingori and Njuguna Ngugi,

Meanwhile in the Boys' category for 15 years and over, Nicholas Irungu, who is attached to Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), carded 99 gross over 18 holes to win ahead of Nyahururu Sports Club’s Mish Ngotho on 120 gross.

Hetansh Shah, also attached to JGF, carded 89 to claim the 13 to 14 years category ahead of Nyeri’s Henry Kungu on 117 gross.

Nyeri boys also dominated the 12 years category where Ryan Munyua on 97 won ahead of Amani Mutua on 109. In the 11 years division, Lincolin Gitau of Nyeri shot 104 to win ahead of his club-mate Kamuiru Nyaga who finished second on 132.

For the 10 years old who played nine holes, Darsh Khilan,10, of Nyeri, shot 55 gross to win ahead of Muthaiga’s Isaac Murimi on 62, while Jerome Njuguna of Karen Country Club posted 47 gross to win by the narrow margin of one shot from Vihaan Khilan of Nyeri in the eight to nine years divison.

The seven years and under winner was Jeff Kibe of Nanyuki on 61 and was followed in second place by Kai Mukumbu of Royal on 63 gross.

In the girls' section, Vet Lab’s Rohini Shah fired 86 gross to claim the 11 to 12 years division over 18 holes, while Mumbi Gatu of Limuru was second on 98.

For those who played nine holes, Nyawira Macharia on Vet Lab won the nine to 10 years division on 53, while in the eight years and under, Lynette Zawadi aged six years posted gross 65 to win ahead of Abigael Wambui of Nanyuki on 79 gross.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Safaricom’s head of Mt Kenya region Jackson Mutua said the teleco has invested Sh100 million for this year’s Safaricom Golf Tour, which he said each of the 14 events will include a junior event, caddies competition and golf clinics for juniors drawn in each of the regions hosting the events.

"I am very delighted to know that the clinic in this first leg of the tour was able to attract such a big number. Junior golf is the best way to grow the game of golf in the country," said Mutua.

At Royal Nairobi Golf, Ashley Awuor posted 73 gross playing off handicap five to claim the overall title in the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Chairman’s (Sarah Hoare) Prize.

Leading in the A division gross was Naomi Wafla with a score of 74 gross, winning by a shot from Agnes Nyakio, while Mercy Nyanchama came third on 76 gross. In B division, Ruth Omwansa carded 95 gross to win on countback from Faith Githaiga and Virginia Munyao.

Naomi Wambui was fourth on 96 gross. Taking the net title in the event attended by Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohammed, was Aisha Duba on a fine score of 68 nett, beating Nancy Wairimu by one shot, while in third place was Mukami Wangai on 71 nett. Grace Kibe took the fourth prize also on 71 nett.

In B division, Caroline Okeyo on net 68 won by two shots from Janealice Mutuota, while Rehema Okal was third with net 71 after beating Stella Ondimu on countback.

In the men’s category, Lucas Oluoch was in his best form as he posted a brilliant net 63 playing off handicap 16 to win by three shots from immediate past Royal captain Sylvester Odhiambo.

Kihumba Mukuria was third on 68 nett. Belinda Wanjiru took the junior title on net 74, winning by four shots from Audrey Gachora on 78. Phylis Kimbo was the past KLGU chairman winner on 76 nett.

Leading those who played on Friday was Alice Mwangi with 37 points after a countback with Bernice Nginja. The best man was Eddie Ouko on 33 points, with Dianne O’Connor emerging the best senior lady and leading the guests was Stanley Mumo on 40 points, four better than Tom Awili.

At Limuru Country Club, lady golfer Njeri Kiunjuri clinched the first round of the Chairman’s prize (Dr Caroline Wangari), with an impressive score of 40 points, beating men winner Shawn Njoroge by one point.

George Karuri finished second on 38 and the lady winner was Rose Mambo with 36 points, three better Hannah Gatu.

Dickson Karuri was the best guest on 40, while Leo Gitonga clinched the junior title with a score of 29 points.

In the second round, George Gachaiya posted 37 points to beat Patrick Mwangi and Paul Muchangi on countback.

Wambui Gitnga also on 37 was the lady winner. She won by three points from Beth Kariuki. Leading the guests was Francis Musila on 39 after beating Penny Wambui on countback.

The following are summarised results of the weekend round-up;

At Nyahururu; Car Park Golf Day; Winner- Overall winner- Mark Kamande 45 pts, Men winner- Gabriel Wanguhu 42pts, Kamonjo Kiburi 40 pts, cb Sammy Ndungu. Lady winner- Teresiah Muturi 36, cb Nancy Njoki 36 pts.