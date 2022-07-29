Wangari wins Coast Open at Nyali

Kenya Ladies amateur golf champion Chanelle Wangari picked up another national title after winning the main 2022 Ladies Coast Open golf tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa on Thursday.

Playing off handicap one, Wangari posted three over par 74 during the open round of the 36-hole event, before firing an impressive level par 71 for a total of 145 gross, to clinch the overall title (Nyali Bowl).

Meanwhile, emerging the winner of the A division gross title was the Vipingo-based Naomi Wafula also playing handicap one. She carded 75 gross in the opening round and a closing 73 to bring her score to 148.

She won ahead of Uganda’s Peace Kabasweka on 150 while Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche was third on 152 gross. In the net section, Nyali’s Alssa Jamal carded 68 and 71 to win ahead of club-mate Rasmeet Kaur on 69 and 71.

Eldoret’s Esther Chumo came home third on 72 and 71 nett, with Naomi Wakesho of Golf Park taking the first round net on 69, one better than Victoria Bagaya on 70 nett. The second round net went to Margaret Njoki on 71 after beating Mercy Nyanchama on countback. Taking the Leslander title in the A division for the lowest net score team were Alyssa Jamal and Rasmeet Kaur on 279 nett.

During Wednesday's B and C division championship, Harsmran Kaur had emerged the winner of the B division with a score of 182, winning by a shot from Lucy Njoroge on 183. Hilda Mugure was third on 185.

The net title in the B division went to Susan Irungu with a total of 136 nett, beating Janet Wasike by four shots while in third place was Petronilah Kalee on 141. The C division which was played on stableford, was won by Joyce Cherotich with a score of 44 and 38 for a total of 82 points. In second place was Ling Cheng on 74 and coming home third was Alice Dan on 66 points. Janet Wasike and Zaituni Mohammed won the Leslander title on 287 nett.