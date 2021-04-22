Kenyan trio makes the cut at Cote d’Ivoire Open

All three Kenyan pros survived the second round six over par cut to proceed to Friday and Saturday’s rounds in the 21st edition of the Cote d’Ivoire Open golf tournament at the President Golf Club in Yamoussoukro, Cote D’Ivoire.

And it was Sigona Golf Club’s John Wangai who had the best round, a bogey free three under par 69 made up of three birdies and 15 pars, to improve from six to three over par, tying with Edwin Mudanyi on 147.

Wangai, who is also the captain of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), said he was able to at least sink some of his putts though he still missed a number of birdies which would have seen him finishing in a better position.

“It was not bad today, as at least I was able to play a bogey-free round and remain in the tournament," said Wangai, who had shot 78 in the opening round.

On the other hand, Mudanyi birdied twice and dropped two shots for a level par 72 which left him tying for 23rd with a two rounds total of 147.

“Nothing much changed for me as I only managed two birdies but with an equal number of bogeys. It’s a tricky course though I just need to get my putts dropping particularly early in the game," said Mudanyi.

Madoya, meanwhile, shot his second two over par 74 for a two rounds total of 148, just a shot adrift from his colleagues and he will need to go into the “reds’’ from the third round in order to try and get a decent finish on Saturday.

The tournament has a new leader, Vincent Torgah. He shot a back-to-back 67 for a total of 10 under par 134 to lead by two shots from round one leader Gift Willy who shot level par 72 to tie for second place with Ghana’s Emos Korblah who fired his second 68.

Also closing round two on eight under par 136 was Andrew Oche Odoh of Nigeria who shot five under par 67.

Zambia’s Visitor Mapwaya (not Zimbabwean) as had been reported earlier, shot two under par 70 for seven under par 137, just a shot better than compatriot Sydney Wemba who also posted two under par 70 for six under par 138.

A total of 30 players who shot six over par and better made it to the last two rounds and will be battling it out for the top prize of 8,689 Euro top prize.

The leader board after day two:

Vincent Torgah (NIG) 67 67 134 -10

Willy Gift (NIG) 64 72 136 -8

Emos Korblah (GH) 68 68 136 -8

Andrew Odoh (NIG) 69 67 136 -8

Visitor Mapwanya (ZAM) 67 70 137 -7

Sydney Wemba (ZAM) 68 70 138 -6

Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 68 71 139 -5

Christopher Francis (NIG )70 69 139 -5

Sunday Olapade (NIG) 68 72 140 -4

Issa Nlareb (CAM) 69 71 140 -4

Ligbidi Kwame(GH) 71 69 140 -4