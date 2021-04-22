Kenyan trio makes the cut at Cote d’Ivoire Open

Sigona Golf Club's John Wangai tees off from 9th hole tee box during the third round of the second leg of Safari Tour golf series, at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wangai, who is also the captain of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), said he was able to at least sink some of his putts though he still missed a number of birdies which would have seen him finishing in a better position.

All three Kenyan pros survived the second round six over par cut to proceed to Friday and Saturday’s rounds in the 21st edition of the Cote d’Ivoire Open golf tournament at the President Golf Club in Yamoussoukro, Cote D’Ivoire.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.