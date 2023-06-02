Wambugu wins Madaraka Day tournament at Karen

Home player Peter Wambugu beat David Nduati on countback with an impressive score of 40 points to clinch the A division title in the Madaraka Day tournament sponsored by Events and Public Relations company IMG Kenya Limited at Karen Country Club on Thursday.

Nduati took home the runner-up prize while taking the nines in the A division were Ken Ombati and Rose Mambo on 22 and 24 points respectively. In the Division B category, Moses Alobo emerged winner also with a score of 40 points, beating second-placed Anne Mahindi. Aaron Gitonga and Rosemary Maitha both posted 21 points, to claim the nines.

Among the juniors who participated in the event, Njukia Kihara produced the winning score of 37 points while Richard Stonewigg clinched the gross title on 78 gross. A total of 243 players participated in the event.

Related Karanga eyes fifth win as KAGC Series heads to Nakuru Golf

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Division A winner, Peter Wambugu, said: "It is an incredible honour to be crowned the top golfer on this special Madaraka Day. The event was impeccably organised, and the competition was fierce. The course, as always was in very good condition and we all enjoyed playing on it. I would like to extend my appreciation to IMG Kenya for their sponsorship and for providing such an exceptional platform for golfers to compete and celebrate this historic day."

On his part, Charles Gacheru, Managing Director, IMG Kenya said: "We are thrilled to have sponsored such a prestigious event on this significant day in Kenya's history. This event not only showcased exceptional golfing skills but also allowed us to forge valuable relationships within the golfing community with whom we have very close ties with."