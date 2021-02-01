Wakhu takes control at Nyali course

Golf Park based David Wakhu produced a bogey-free five under par 66 to jump to the top of the leaderboard as the Safari Tour series seventh leg entered its half way mark at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Monday.

A winner of the fourth leg held at Sigona Golf Club, Wakhu started the day with an eagle at the 490-yard par five-first and closed the nine with a birdie three at the ninth hole.

He did not look back after that as he birdied the other two par fives at the back nine for his brilliant 66 which gave him a two rounds total of three under par 139 and a chance to play with Uganda Open champion Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe and day one leader Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club.

“I am very excited that I am in the zone of keeping my shape and frame ready for the Magical Kenya Open. My injuries have healed and I am feeling better as I look forward to the Kenya Open in March," said Wakhu, who attributed his superb performance in the Pro-Am and the first two rounds to his Sub Zero Callaway three-Wood.

“I have not touched my driver this week and I don’t think I will," added Wakhu, who won the 2018 Nyali edition.

He said he remained calm throughout the round, though during the first round, he felt a bit fatigued and could not concentrate.

“I think starting with an eagle was a good thing and it really motivated me," added Wakhu.

On the other hand, Zimbabwean Chinhoi made a birdie at the first hole, dropped a shot at the fourth, a tough par four, but managed to pull one back at the eighth then birdied the 12th and 17th with a bogey at the 14th for two under par 69 and a two rounds total of level par 142.

“Today was a bit better than during the first round, though I still dropped two crucial shots, but I still believe I have plenty of chances to go low in the remaining two rounds," said Chinhoi, who besides the Uganda Open, also won the second leg this season at Royal Nairobi Golf Club with an impressive 15 par under in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Simon Ngige birdied three holes, two of them at the front nine where he also bogeyed the fourth and fifth for his back-to-back one under par 70, which put him into second place on two under par 140 with a great chance of winning his first Safari Tour title ever.

A total of 23 players made the 11 over par cut to proceed to the last two rounds where at stake besides the points towards the 2021 Magical Kenya Open, will be a cool Sh150,000 for the winner.

Among the big names who missed the cut included Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh, who shot five over par 76 for a total of 12 over par to miss by one shot, same as Sigona’s John Wangai, and local amateur Henry Kamau.



The Leader board;

David Wakhu 73, 66= 139

Simon Ngige 70, 70= 140

Robson Chinhoi 73, 69= 142

Aloys Nsabimana(Rw) 78, 67= 145

Greg Snow 72, 73= 145

Justus Madoya 73, 73= 146

Dismas Indiza 75, 72= 147

Mike Kisia 75, 73= 148

Erick Ooko 71, 77= 148.

