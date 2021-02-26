Vision 2030 rewards golfers who have qualified for Kenya Open

Dismas Indiza poses with his title after winning the ninth leg of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For a start, each of the 15 players who qualified for the two tournaments through the Safari Tour golf series, will receive Sh50,000 each plus Sh5,000 as caddy fees for each player in the eight rounds they will play.  In addition, all the Kenyans/regional players who will make the cut will take home an additional Sh50,000 each.
  • And finally, the top three placed Kenyan/African (regional) players in whatever position placement in the final leader board, will received Sh250,000 Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 in that order.

The Vision 2030 has offered Sh3 million cash incentives to motivate the 12 Kenyan professional golfers and three regional players ahead of both Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

