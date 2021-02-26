Vision 2030 rewards golfers who have qualified for Kenya Open

The Vision 2030 has offered Sh3 million cash incentives to motivate the 12 Kenyan professional golfers and three regional players ahead of both Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

For a start, each of the 15 players who qualified for the two tournaments through the Safari Tour golf series, will receive Sh50,000 each plus Sh5,000 as caddy fees for each player in the eight rounds they will play. In addition, all the Kenyans/regional players who will make the cut will take home an additional Sh50,000 each.

And finally, the top three placed Kenyan/African (regional) players in whatever position placement in the final leader board, will received Sh250,000 Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 in that order.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony of the ninth leg in the 2020/2021 Safari Tour pro golf series at Karen Country Club, Kenya Vision 2030 Director General Ken Mwige said Kenya is a sporting giant.

“From Kenya’s first Olympic Gold Medal in 1968, courtesy of Naphtali Temu, running in the 5,000 metres Olympics final in Mexico, Kenyans have blazed, and torched, the running tracks, the roads, and anywhere we are able to compete. Just the other day, our National Basketball Team, the Morans, qualified for the 2021 Afrobasket tournament for the first time in 28 years. The historic win together with other achievements in the sporting arena continue to position Kenya as sports hub with a wealth of talent,’’ he said.

Mwige said Vision 2030 takes into account the crucial role sports has played in the development of the country. This is outlined in the Social Pillar of Vision 2030 which seeks to harness sports for enhanced social economic and political development.