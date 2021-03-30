Vision 2030: Njoroge, Wakhu eye Kenya Open title

Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige (centre) appreciates Kenyan professional golfers David Wakhu (left) and Samuel Njoroge after presenting them with cheques worth Sh600,000 each for making cut in the recent Magical Kenya Open and Kenya Savannah Classic tournaments at the Karen Country Club on march 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Njoroge, 26, finished 77th in the Open with level-par 284, earning about Sh293,000 from the European Tour’s prize purse, while Wakhu banked about Sh454,000 from the Tour for finishing the Savannah Classic at position 56 on seven-under-par 277.
  • Both players believe time for a Kenyan to win the half-century-old Open is round the corner.

David Wakhu and Samuel Njoroge both believe that a Kenyan will finally win the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship by 2030.

