Vipingo Ridge want Magical Kenya Ladies Open for keeps

Magical Kenya Ladies Open players view giraffes at Vipingo Ridge

Players view giraffes at the par-72 PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County on February 11, 2022 during the Ladies European Tour season opener - Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The tournament, first held in 2019 before taking a two-year break due to Covid-19-related disruptions, is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET), making it one of its kind in Eastern and Central Africa
  • In partnership with tournament organisers U.COM Event, Vipingo Ridge currently has a five-year contract with the LET but its Chairman, Alastair Cavenagh, says there is consideration to make it a lasting event
  • Alastair hopes it will grow into an even bigger tournament to match the size of the men’s European Tour event, the Magical Kenya Open, in Nairobi

Hosts of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, are hoping their event will become a permanent annual fixture on the sporting calendar as they look at making the occasion bigger and better every year.

