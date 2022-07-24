Veteran Nyoike wins Safaricom Tour at Vet Lab

Nelson Nyoike, 62 overpowered a strong field of 253 golfers, to emerge overall winner during the 13th leg of the country-wide Safaricom Golf Tour held at par 72 Vet Lab Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 21, Nyoike seized every scoring opportunity, to produce an amazing 44 points, thanks to a strong opening nine foundation of 22, before doubling the scores at the back nine, to claim the overall title ahead of the single figure handicapper Watson Burugu who returned 40 points.

Nyoike’s score included 12 pars, four double-bogeys and two single bogeys to count.

"I played easy to win the tournament courtesy of several pars. The course was in perfect condition, and I had good company with my four-ball team players, who also played a bigger role in today's victory. It is my first win of the series, and I feel great about it as it has given me a rare opportunity to represent my home club in the finale,’’ said Nyoike, who promised to put his best foot forward in the grand finale in Vipingo.

“I know it will be tough competing against the best golfers from other golf clubs across the country, but I will try my best and make sure I bring the victory home."

He becomes the second eldest golfer to win the Safaricom Golf Tour after the 70-year-old Don Riaroh of Karen Country Club. He joins other winners from the past twelve tournaments to battle it out in the grand finale to be held in two weeks time at Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Baobab Course in Kilifi County.

The corporate tournament also ran alongside the Golf Outreach dubbed 'Golf Mtaani' held at Kabete Vet Lab Primary School, with 80 young people getting an opportunity to learn basic skills from Safaricom's professional golf trainers.

Meanwhile playing off handicap 27, Jane Wokabi claimed the Ladies' top prize with 37 points after beating Rose Mwarania who had also carded 37 Stableford points, on countback.

In the guests' section, Karen Country Club’s Vice-captain Chris Pasha who is also a Trustee of the Junior Golf Foundation, scored 41 points to lead in that category.

Beatrice Kamau and Calden Smith emerged the winners in the longest drive contest, with Joe Kimani settling for the Nearest to pin award. Gulraj Sehmi and Philip Wahome won the best front and back nine awards, respectively.

In the Staff category, playing off handicap 25, Erick Mugo capitalised on his best form to lead the category on 37 points beating the multiple-time winner Martin Mabuya.

On the other hand, the junior tournament set for Sunday attracted a field of 175, while 40 aspiring juniors were expected to attend the golf clinics at the same facility.

The Series winds up the qualifying rounds with the 14th leg at Royal Nairobi Golf Club this coming weekend.

The tour has so far attracted over 7,000 golfers who have taken part in the various tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.