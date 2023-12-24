Veteran golfer Paul Otieno wins Sunset title in Kisumu

Veteran golfer Paul Otieno shocked a huge field to win the 2023 Sunset Golf grand finale at the par 70 Lake Side Nyanza Golf Club course.

Otieno, playing off handicap 16, combined 19 and 20 points for an impressive 39 points despite the tough playing condition of the course, to claim the overall title as the Sunset Golf series dubbed the “Sunset Golf Festival” came to a close on Saturday.

It was, however, a tough competition between Otieno and Dr Shem Rakewa, who finished with 38 points, to settle for the runner-up, with Steve Okeyo taking the third place on 37 after beating James Odongo on countback.

Samuel Misiani, on 36 points, was fifth after beating Tom Agumbi on countback, with a former Nyanza Golf Club captain and current Junior Golf Foundation Nyanza regional representative, Elizabeth Akinyi, taking the ladies' top prize after returning 37 points.

She beat Dr Rosemary Obara by three points, while Christine Riaroh finished in third place with 32 points. Kakamega Golf Club’s Salim Amusala was the best guest with 33 points, while leading the Nyanza Club members was Kihoto Njuguna, who produced the day’s best score of 40 points, to win by two points from junior golfer Tonny Nyambogo, who had carded 38 points.

Hironeim Ikhokoro from Kakamega returned 33 points to win the sponsors category ahead of Gad Opiyo on 30.

Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga on 31 was the senior winner, while Shadrack Ogingo and Consolate Achieng won the longest drive contest.

At the par 72 Machakos Golf Club, the Christmas Party golf tournament wound up the 2023 golfing season with handicap 14, Ben Mumo, winding up the season with an impressive 41 points for the overall title.

Mumo won after beating Steve Makau on countback.

Makau took the runner-up prize while finishing third in the event that attracted over 100 players was Kennedy Kisoi with 40 points.

The going was tough in the ladies section, where 29 points was the best by lady winner Milkah Wanjiku.

Kenneth Kibathi led the guests on 35, three better than Fredrick Matwanga on 32.

For those in handicap 37 to 54, Felistus Mativo won with 31 points.

Cornelius Ndumai led those in handicap 29 to 50, with 41 points, and the two nines went to Kennedy Maingi and James Kilinda on 22 and 21 points.