Vet Lab the next stop for ‘Extreme Golf’

Despite the prevailing difficulties occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, paint manufacturer Crown Paints has re-started its golf series.

Crown Paints is one of the leading supporters of golf in the country, particularly on the junior ranks.

The company’s golf series, dubbed “Extreme Golf Series” started last weekend with the Limuru leg which the club used to also commission its fully automated irrigation system.

This weekend the series moves to Vet Lab Sports Club where a big field was drawn to tackle the challenging Vet Lab course.

Speaking a head of the tournament, Crown Paints Managing Director Rakesh Rao said Kenyans have endured difficulties occasioned by Covid-19, and Crown Paints is keen to be part of the business community that is at hand to support Kenyans.

“Because we have always supported golf, the golfers have always had a soft spot for us. We are in the process of a product which is water repellent and dust-prof using German technology,’’ Rao said, adding that top prizes will be at stake at the tournament.

Among those drawn to play is junior golfer Steve Orinda who played alongside the pros in the Safari Tour this week in Limuru.

Meanwhile, at Thika Greens Golf Resort, top prizes, including accommodation at famous lodges run by Serena Hotels, will be up for grabs in the third leg of Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels golf series which has attracted a big field.

At Kiambu Golf Club, lady captain Barbara Kinyanjui will host Lady Captain’s Prize event.

A field of over 150 players includes guests of the lady captain.

Elsewhere, Kakamega Golf Club will host “My Shujaa Golf Day” tournament sponsored by Bishop emeritus S. Oketch where club chairman Eliud Siganga’s “Rugby Gang’’ that includes Humphrey Kayange, Collins Injera, G.Mbaye, and Newton Ongalo among others, will be in action.

At the same time, Mombasa Golf Club, the second oldest golf club in the country, will be the venue of the Navy Commander’s Cup, one of the hightlights in the Kenya Armed Forces Golf Association series. Among those drawn to play are golfers from Machakos Golf Club.

On the other hand, action continues at the scenic Limuru Country Club course which will host Limuru Masters tournament sponsored by the club’s members.