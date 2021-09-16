Vet Lab hosts Kabete Open as amateur series continues

The hunt for points for the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, World Amateur Ranking as well as slots in next year’s Magical Kenya Open, now moves to the Vet Lab Sports Club course in Kabete, for this year’s Kabete Open golf championship.

Coming back to back after last weekend’s Windsor Classic, this weekend’s event at Vet Lab has attracted a field of 102 players drawn from most of the clubs in the country. It’s a three rounds (54-hole) event with the first round set for Friday.

During the Windsor Classic event, also played over 54 holes, Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu beat Kiambu’s Michael Karanga by one shot, to claim the title. The scores were however the poorest in the recent KAGC events played.

The winner Kibugu shot 74, 78 and 76 for a total of 12 over par 228 playing off scratch while Karanga carded 77, 77, and 75 for 229 gross. Most of the players complained about the way the course was set.

“They set-up the course nearly impossible. The blue tees are difficult enough, then every pin was tucked in difficult and almost impossible to reach. I don’t understand the logic about it. It’s like the KAGC events are meant to be punishment for players. In other countries, they pin fair pins to encourage good scores,’’ said Jay Sandhu from Royal Nairobi Golf Club and one of the leading players drawn at Vet Lab.

Besides Kibugu, Karanga and Sandhu, other top amateurs drawn at Vet Lab include Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club, home players Isaac Makokha, Ebill Omollo and Steve Orinda, Nyali’s Adel Balala and Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik.

Away from the KAGC series, Ruiru Sports Club will this weekend host the annual Accountants golf tournament which has attracted 200 golfers. The tournament took a break last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had resulted in stoppage of sports activities across the country.

“The course is playing relatively well following the completion of irrigation two years ago. The fairways are in excellent condition and the greens in perfect condition’’ said club captain Thomas Mwaura.

Ruiru Sports Club boast of over 100 accountants who will be battling it out for top honours. They include 2018 Willy Kagicha and John Gitau who won in the 2017 edition. The two will face strong opposition from on-form Mike Nyangi, James Muraguri and lady golfer Grace Miano.

Some of the leading amateurs are at Vet Lab save for Ben Omondi who decided to stay at home to battle it out for the title against the accountants.