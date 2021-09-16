Vet Lab hosts Kabete Open as amateur series continues

What you need to know:

  • Coming back to back after last weekend’s Windsor Classic, this weekend’s event at Vet Lab has attracted a field of 102 players drawn from most of the clubs in the country
  • Besides Kibugu, Karanga and Sandhu, other top amateurs drawn at Vet Lab include Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club, home players Isaac Makokha, Ebill Omollo and Steve Orinda
  • Away from the KAGC series, Ruiru Sports Club will this weekend host the annual Accountants golf tournament which has attracted 200 golfers

The hunt for points for the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, World Amateur Ranking as well as slots in next year’s Magical Kenya Open, now moves to the Vet Lab Sports Club course in Kabete, for this year’s Kabete Open golf championship.

