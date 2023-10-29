Veronica Muthiani crowned King of the Course

Machakos Golf Club Lady player Veronica Muthiani emerged the best in the 2023 ICEA LION King Of the Course grand finale at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa on Saturday.

The handicap 19 Muthiani, who was the first golfer to qualify in this year’s series at Machakos Golf Club, needed just 32 points to claim the beautiful trophy which was on offer in the 2023 grand finale for the “Winner of Winners’’ category that is reserved for the various winners in the qualifying events held in Machakos, Ruiru Sports Club, Nanyuki Sports Club and Nandi Bears Club.

“The course was really tough plus the heat, though I enjoyed playing in such a beautiful course. I must however thank my playing mates for their encouragement," said Muthiani after receiving the trophy and other prizes from ICEA LION Chairman Joe Wangai.

However, taking the overall title in the “Nyali Series” for the club members was youngster Nathan Ngweno, playing off handicap seven, carding three over par 74 gross for 40 points.

“It was great and the course was playing well save for the heat and a bit of wind," said Ngweno, who bogeyed two holes in the front nine, before picking up a birdie at the 11th and a bogey at the 12th hole.

Taking the gross title with an impressive four under par 67 was William Kaguta who birdied the first and fifth and dropped a shot at the third hole before a clean three under par back nine which included birdies at the 12th, 14th and at the home green (18th).

Meanwhile, Ngweno also took the runner up gross prize with his gross 74, while emerging the best man with 39 points was George Thama who beat Kennedy Kisoi, and third and fourth placed Mwangi Mburu and William Kaguta on countback.

In the Ladies section, Grace Kwamboka produced 37 points to beat Caroline Nyarandi on countback. Paul Macharia took the seniors title for those in 65 years and above, with a good score 39, as Tony Gachau emerged the best junior with a score of 36 points.

In the staff category, Sarah Tuwei fired 38 points, same as guest winner Moonaver Dhanani who in turn was a point better than Mukisa Kituyi. Kericho’s Daniel Kigen took the first prize among the high handicappers after returning an impressive 44 points, winning by six points from second placed Fina Alemao on 38.

The nines went to Gabriel Gakuo on 21 and Jon Stokes who carded 22 points while in the longest drive contest, John Orioro took the men’s prize and Sandrah Mundia claiming the ladies longest drive honours.