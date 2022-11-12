US Kids Golf tour kicks off in Nairobi

US Kids Golf in partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and NCBA Bank has announced the launch of the 2022/23 NCBA-US Kids Golf Nairobi Local Tour.

The junior tournament aims to tap, nurture and grow talents among young golfers across the country and will be played across several golf clubs within Nairobi.

NCBA Bank has sponsored the tournament to a tune of Sh2 million which will go towards the organisation of the events and will run until January 2023.

The eight-leg junior series will kick off on Sunday at the Thika Sports Club, before heading to Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, Karen Country Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Sigona Golf Club, Vet Lab Sports Club and Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

It will then head back to Muthaiga Golf Club for the final.

The events will feature both boys and girls aged 5-18 years who will compete in age-appropriate competitions.

Speaking during the announcement, NCBA Bank Deputy Director and Head of Brands Jacque Muhati said that the bank will be the tournament’s title sponsor as part of its continued efforts to promote the growth of the sport in Kenya.

“We have previously partnered to support junior golfers in Kenya by sponsoring several tournaments within our NCBA Golf amateur series and this is therefore just but a continuation of that commitment," Muhati said.

So far, the 2022 NCBA Golf Series has featured two junior tournaments with the first event having been held at Lake Victoria Serena Resort, Uganda, and the Karen Country Club. The third junior competition will be held on December 15 and 16, at Limuru Golf and Country Club.

James Ondigo, the Junior Golf Foundation Tournament Director said: “NCBA has once again demonstrated to be a valuable partner when it comes to supporting the growth and development of junior golf in Kenya. We are delighted that once again, the company has moved in to support this tournament which we believe will go a long way in taking junior golf to the next level."

Registration for the tournaments is open to children between 5-18 years on the website: www.uskidsgolf.com