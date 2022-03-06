Uhuru pledges more support for Kenya Open

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) hands the title to Chinese Ashun Wu after he won the Magical Kenya Open on March 6, 2022 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He said the government will support him by providing golf equipment to play even better enable him play in a tournament in a DP World Tour event set for Belgium in May.
  • Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohammed thanked all the corporates that came on board to support the government, commending them for putting an excellent event.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday assured the Kenya Open Golf Limited that the government will support the Magical Kenya Open next year.

