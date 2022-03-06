Uhuru pledges more support for Kenya Open

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday assured the Kenya Open Golf Limited that the government will support the Magical Kenya Open next year.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony at Muthaiga Golf Club after the conclusion of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, Uhuru said golf was now a popular event in the country as it has been embraced by many Kenyans and is no longer an elite sport.

"The government recently supported the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Vipingo, and I must take this opportunity to thank all the corporates that came onboard to support the event as well as this year's Magical Kenya Open here," he said.

He commended the Safari Tour and all the events being put together by the Junior Golf Foundation such as the Safaricom Tour and the Uskids golf saying those programmes will help the country produce more Njoroge Kibugus.

He congratulated Njoroge Kibugu for his sterling performance in the event.

He said the government will support him by providing golf equipment to play even better enable him play in a tournament in a DP World Tour event set for Belgium in May.