Ugandan Michael Alunga wins Malindi Open

Kenya-based Ugandan amateur Michael Alunga Sunday beat former Amateur Match Play Champion Isaac Makokha by three shots to clinch the inaugural Malindi Open golf title at the par 70 Malindi Golf and Country Club course.

Alunga, who plays at Golf Park in Nairobi, fired one over par 71 in the closing round of the Family Bank-sponsored tournament to win his first ever tournament in Kenya.

“I have no words to express how happy I am winning this tournament on such a tough course. The closest I managed before was a second place finish in the Mount Kenya Championship in Nyeri at the beginning of the year. It is so refreshing emerging the winner against a strong field,”’ said Alunga.

Playing in the flight of Makokha and Sammy Mulama, Alunga started with two back-to-back bogeys in the opening nine and dropped his third shot at the stroke index one-sixth hole.

He, however, made a birdie at the fifth and seventh, though it was at the back nine where the Ugandan played his best golf, firing four birdies against three bogeys for a total of six over par 146.

On the other hand, Makokha double-bogeyed the 14th hole having made two birdies earlier on at the 12th and 13th, and a single bogey at the 215-yards par three-16th and a bogey at the home green for a six over par 76 and a total of 149. He had shot 73 in the opening round, to take an early lead.

Mulama did not play in the final round where he dropped a number of shots on the first and second nine for 10 0ver par 80 to finish third overall.

Taking the first round gross was William Odeck of Nyali on 76 gross while national team captain Dennis Maara shot level par 70 to win the second round gross.

In the nett section, Simon Karari posted a total of 147 nett to win by two shots from local player Joseph Sulubu while Benjamin Wasige was third on 150 nett.

The two nett rounds winners were Walter Juma on 72 and Walter Okoth on 74 nett. A total of 65 players had entered in the historical event, the first national tournament to be hosted by the club since it was opened in 1962, however only 41 made the first round cut.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) tournament director Philip ochola said he will put a proposal in the union to up grade the event to 54 hole next year so that players earn World Amateur Ranking points.

Family Bank chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said the bank in partnership with other corporates will sponsor the event again next year.