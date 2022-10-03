Ugandan Alunga claims second KAGC win in Kericho

Kenyan-based Uganda international amateur Michael Alunga over the weekend scored his second victory in the 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series at the nine-hole Kericho Golf Club course.

Playing off plus three handicap, Alunga, who is attached to Golf Park, and a winner of the inaugural Malindi Open a month ago, completed a two- day total of 149 gross to win the Tea Fields Trophy, beating Japhet Rono by one shot.

The victory came at the right moment for Alunga, who is preparing for the Uganda Amateur Open from October 19 to 22 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa, Kigo.

The event that will be followed by the Uganda Open from October 25 to 29.

He has a chance for his third victory if he will participate in the Nandi Bears Open from October 15 and 16 before he travels home.

Taking the first round gross title with a score of 74 gross was Vet Lab’s Carl Wambasi, who beat Nandi Bears Golf Club’s Kimeli Mutai by two shots.

The net title went to Chris Birgen with a net 68, winning by one shot from Iganatius Ngetich on 70.

In the second round, Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab carded 74 gross to win on countback from Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama, with Raymond Keter and Tej bachu taking the net titles on 68 and 70 net respectively.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Thomas Mwaura, playing off handicap 13, beat men winner George Keru and John Njeru on countback with 41 points, to claim the overall title during the inaugural ESS Equipment tournament.

Michael Waititu was third in the men’s category with 40 points, and taking the ladies title was Elizabeth Njau who posted 41 points.

He won by the narrow margin of one point from Veronica Mwaura, while Esther Thal took the third prize on 39 points.

Samuel Kingori and Kennedy Wandera emerged the nine winners on 23 and 21 points, and leading the guest was Johnstone Kimanzi who carded 38, with Irene Kamutu emerging the best lady guest with 40 points.

Jane Ndirangu and Chege Kariuki won the longest drive contest and Susan Kanyora was the nearest to pin award winner for the ladies and the men winner was Ernest Waithaka.

At Machakos Golf Club, Michael Kioko carded 44 points to win the Magical Kenya Golf Tour by three points from men winner Edwin Saluny on 41, beating Julius Kioko and Steve Makau by one point.

In the Ladies section, Vivian Kosgei carded 41 to win ahead of Nancy Kariuki on 37 points.

General Joe Musomba emerged the best senior on 37 points and taking the staff prize was Wausi Walya on 32 points, while David Wahome topped the guest list with 32 points.

The nines went to Bernard Mandere on 22 and Mercy Nderitu who also carded 22 points.

At Vet Lab, the team of Franklyn Frimpong and Jabez Ojowa won the Kabete Foursomes with a score of 44 points, winning by one point from Janet Kibiru and Sarah Mbwaya, while in third place was the pair of Francis Muthiani and Veronica Muthiani on 42 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Fahmy Bajaber combined 21 and 23 for 44 points to claim the Diamond Trust Bank golf title, beating a field of 186 players.

Taking the men’s title was Dinesh Sasan on 41 after beating Tpm Soigwa on countback.

Janet Wasike also on 41 points emerged the lady winner, while J.C. Patel and Ally Is-Haq won the senior and junior titles on 39 and 35 points respectively.

Kennedy Nyakomitta took the staff title on 30 points and emerging the guest winner was Terry Odoo with 36 points.

In the high handicapers, Shay Chauhan took the men’s prize on 42 points and the Ladies winner was Juliet Winja also with 42 points.

In the subsidiary, Charles Rob took the men’s longest drive, while the ladies prize went to Zaituni Mohammed, with Martin Wahome winning the nearest to pin prize.

At The Great Rift Golf Resort in Naivasha, Lt. Col. Ben Mabango won the Kenya Air Force Commander’s Cup after posting 37 points, beating Captain Tororoi on countback.

In division two, Major Cheboi won with 42 points, ahead of Major Mwachanga on 37 points.

The nines went to Col Owira on 20 and Major Laja on 21. The club members were led by Githinji Mureithi on 33, followed in second place by Robin Boyd on 32 points. The Ladies winner was Shelsmith Muraguri on 35 and B. Licha was second.